Aramco to invest $15B in oil refinery in India | Money Talks

Saudi Aramco says it's ready to move ahead with the world's biggest ever market float after revealing its earnings for the first half of this year. The results show that weak global demand for oil taking a toll on the world's top producer. Despite falling sales, the state-owned oil giant is still splurging on a stake in the Indian oil-to-chemicals firm, Reliance. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the investment could be key to Saudi Arabia's plans to finally sell Aramco shares to the public. And Ellen Wald joined us from Jacksonville, Florida. She's the president of Transversal Consulting, which advises on energy. #SaudiAramco #OilRefinery #India