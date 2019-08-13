Senegal's green activists fight plastic use | Money Talks

According to Greenpeace, the world produces more than 260 million tonnes of plastic waste each year, and 10 percent of that ends up in the ocean. In Senegal, the government has tried to make some reforms and pledged clean up its act, but it's the activists that are making a bigger difference. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. #GreenPeace #Senegal #PlasticPollution