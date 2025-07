Yemen Uniforms: Use of military uniforms risks civilians

Camouflage print has become a major part of the Yemeni wardrobe, and not just for militants. Yemenis can easily obtain and wear authentic looking combat boots, trousers, jackets, and vests in public. But Sarah Balter explains how, in more ways than one, this poses problems for the general public. #Yemen, #Houthis, #SaudiArabia