August 14, 2019
Italy Government Crisis: Senate to debate no-confidence vote next week
The Italian senate has delayed discussing a no-confidence vote in the government until next week. It slows the push for a snap election being led by Matteo Salvini of the far-right League party. But as Sarah Morice reports, delaying the vote is unlikely to help the current government stay in power. #Italy, #GovernmentCrisisinItaly, #Salvini
