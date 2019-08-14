FOSSIL FUEL DIVESTMENT: Is it the future?

Money lost, money burned, money gone up in smoke quite literally - when it comes to financial as well as environmental choices, why do some still think fossil fuels are the future? Joining us at the Roundtable today: Kingsmill Bond, New Energy Strategist at Carbon Tracker; Justin Urquhart Stewart, Co-founder, Seven Investment Management; and Tim Buckley, Director of Energy Finance Studies, Institute for Energy Economics & Financial Analysis, Sydney. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #fossilfuel #climatechange #cleanenergy