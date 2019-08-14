August 14, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hong Kong Protests: Airport calm after Tuesday night violence
Police in Hong Kong have fired tear gas at protesters in the Kowloon district of the city. Anti-Beijing demonstrations in Hong Kong are now into their tenth week. On Monday and Tuesday, flights had to be cancelled from Hong Kong's airport after demonstrators took over the terminal building. China has accused protesters of "terrorist-like actions". Britt Clennett reports.
Hong Kong Protests: Airport calm after Tuesday night violence
Explore