August 14, 2019
South Sudan launches e-wallet platform | Money Talks
A new mobile money service is shaking up the business scene in South Sudan. Although cellphones are used widely, the country has lagged behind its East African neighbours in launching e-wallet platforms. Operators hope the new technology will boost the struggling economy. Patrick Oyet reports from the capital, Juba. #MobileMoney #E-Wallet #SouthSudan
