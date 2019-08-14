German economy shrinks 0.1% in second quarter | Money Talks

Germany's economy has long been seen as the engine driving the EU to become one of the world's richest trading zones. But now the economic powerhouse has hit a roadblock in the form of the damaging trade war between the United States and China. Growth in Europe's largest economy reversed in the second quarter, as exports fell more sharply than expected. An anticipated fallout from Brexit is also fuelling fears the German economy could slip into a recession. For more on this story, we spoke to Ira Spitzer from Berlin.