Modest fashion industry expected to hit $370B by 2022 | Money Talks
Modesty is fast becoming one of the hottest global fashion trends. But many Muslim women, who already choose to cover up, see it as the fashion industry playing catch-up. The demand has long been there, but it wasn't being met. Now there'll be a lot more modest fashion choices. The industry is predicted to grow nearly 50 percent to almost $400 billion in the next few years. Nick Harper reports from New York. #ModestFashion #MuslimWomen #Hijab
August 15, 2019
