Environmentalist Greta Thunberg sails to US to raise climate crisis awareness | Money Talks

Most 16-year-olds are too busy with school and socialising to bother about the single biggest threat to life on earth. But Sweden's Greta Thunberg is on a year-long sabbatical, taking her campaign to push world leaders to address the climate crisis full throttle. And she's putting her life on the line to do it. Paolo Montecillo reports. #Pollution #GretaThunberg #ClimateChange