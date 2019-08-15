WORLD
2 MIN READ
YOUTH DEPRESSION CAUSES? Do we have the right tools?
The World Health Organisation says suicide is the leading cause of death for people between the ages of 20 and 34, men being particularly at risk. The link between suicide and depression has long been established. And sadly, we're seeing a rise in both. So, why? And is our world equipped to really help? Joining us on Roundtable today is Georgia Brown, Programme Manager at Franklin Scholars working in schools to improve mental well-being in young people, Arun Kapur, campaigner for male mental health, , Julie Scheiner, psychologist and joining us from New York is Jessica Schleider, Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychology at Stony Brook University. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. : #depression, #youth, #mentalhealth
YOUTH DEPRESSION CAUSES? Do we have the right tools?
August 15, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us