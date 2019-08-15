Is Jay-Z signing with the NFL stepping on Kaepernick as he kneels? – Newsfeed

00:53 -Jay Z has joined with the NFL to further his events company and to work on social issues. The internet is not very impressed 06:30 -Microplastics have been found in the air we breathe. They are now in every single part of the planet. What that means for our health is unknown 11:20 -New drugs regime for drug resistant TB ready to be rolled out worldwide #Newsfeed #IStandwithKap #Nollywood