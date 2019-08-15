WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Jay-Z signing with the NFL stepping on Kaepernick as he kneels? – Newsfeed
00:53 -Jay Z has joined with the NFL to further his events company and to work on social issues. The internet is not very impressed 06:30 -Microplastics have been found in the air we breathe. They are now in every single part of the planet. What that means for our health is unknown 11:20 -New drugs regime for drug resistant TB ready to be rolled out worldwide #Newsfeed #IStandwithKap #Nollywood
Is Jay-Z signing with the NFL stepping on Kaepernick as he kneels? – Newsfeed
August 15, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us