US - Israel Relations: Israel blocks visit by two US congresswomen

Israel has decided not to allow two US Democratic lawmakers to visit the country. Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are critical of Israel's policies, particularly those regarding Palestine. US President Donald Trump had earlier tweeted that if Israel allowed their visit to go ahead - it would be a sign of 'great weakness'. #IlhanOmar #RashidaTlaib #Israel