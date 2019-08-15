Bond market points to global recession | Money Talks

There are fears that another global recession may be on the way, a little over a decade after the last downturn shook the world economy. As investors flock to the safety of US government debt, returns for long-term bonds have fallen below yields for short-term ones -- a sign of widespread pessimism in the world's largest economy. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, many are pinning the blame on the White House. We got more on the story from David Levine in Greenwich, Connecticut. He's the founder of the investment firm, Odin River. #BondMarket #GlobalRecession #TradeWar