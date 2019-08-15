BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Economic woes, politics overshadow festivities | Money Talks
This year, India marks 72 years of independence from Britain. It's been a tough 12 months for the emerging economy, with unemployment rising to a 45-year high and GDP growth stalling. Tensions with neighbouring Pakistan over the disputed territory of Kashmir are also unnerving international investors. And to make matters worse, that's having a knock-on effect on the Indian currency. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Arvind Panagariya joined us now from New York. He's a professor of economics at Columbia University. He was previously the Chief Economist of the Asian Development Bank and Vice Chairman of the Indian government think-tank, NITI Aayog. #IndiaEconomy #Modi #Rupee
Economic woes, politics overshadow festivities | Money Talks
August 15, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us