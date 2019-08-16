WORLD
2 MIN READ
Former Borussia Dortmund and Turkish International Nuri Sahin: Exclusive Interview
A player who has spent a bit of time with the newly installed UEFA Super Cup champions is Turkey's Nuri Sahin. He may have only been at Liverpool for a few months. But he remembers his time at Anfield rather fondly. In the end, Sahin's stay with the Reds was cut short. Because one man was keen to bring him back to the Bundesliga. Jurgen Klopp. Samantha Johnson sat down with the Werder Bremen midfielder, to talk about how much of an impact Klopp has had on his playing career and his life. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame
August 16, 2019
