Mexican police accused of rape, women take to the streets and social media – Newsfeed

- Accusations of assault against some police officers in Mexico City have led to protests. Women are questioning how the cops will protect them, if sometimes they are the ones who attack them. - July was the hottest year ever recorded on Earth - Donald Trump wants to buy Greenland. Denmark is asking if it’s a joke. #NewsFeed #NoMeCuidanMeViolan #ClimateCrisis