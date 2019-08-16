BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Turkish pension fund set to buy UK steelmaker | Money Talks
Turkey's military pension fund, OYAK, has signed a provisional deal to take-over British Steel as it plans to expand its footprint in the steel industry. The move comes after the UK steelmaker was forced into compulsory liquidation in May following months of financial pressure. The deal could save around 5,000 jobs and is expected to close by the end of the year. For more, we spoke to Richard Warren in London. He's the head of Policy and Representation at UK Steel. #OYAK #BritishSteel #Liquidation
Turkish pension fund set to buy UK steelmaker | Money Talks
August 16, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us