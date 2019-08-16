Turkish pension fund set to buy UK steelmaker | Money Talks

Turkey's military pension fund, OYAK, has signed a provisional deal to take-over British Steel as it plans to expand its footprint in the steel industry. The move comes after the UK steelmaker was forced into compulsory liquidation in May following months of financial pressure. The deal could save around 5,000 jobs and is expected to close by the end of the year. For more, we spoke to Richard Warren in London. He's the head of Policy and Representation at UK Steel. #OYAK #BritishSteel #Liquidation