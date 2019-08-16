Woodstock's impact still felt 50 years on | Money Talks

Fifty years ago this week, New York state hosted the Woodstock Music and Arts Fair. It was an event that would define the careers of the musicians who performed there, and shape pop culture for decades to come. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, Woodstock has also left an indelible mark on the music industry.