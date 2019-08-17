Kashmir Tensions: Protesters call for end to lockdown in region

Authorities began restoring some telephone lines in Indian-administrated Kashmir on Friday night, as heavy security prevented some protests in the region's main city of Srinagar from getting out of control. The region remains on lockdown following New Delhi's decision to revoke its special autonomous status nearly two weeks ago. A closed door briefing on the escalating tensions was held at the UN in New York, at Pakistan's request. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #Kashmir #India #KashmirIndependence