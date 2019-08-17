August 17, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Zimbabwe Protests: Demonstrators defy protest ban in Harare
Police in Zimbabwe's capital have fired tear gas and beaten demonstrators. That's after a planned protest by Zimbabwe's main opposition party was cancelled. Police banned the demonstration, saying it would turn violent. They warned that anyone who took part would be committing a crime. Usman Aliyu Uba reports. #Harare #Zimbabwe #Demonstration
