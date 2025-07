I will never forget his face

When the rules of international humanitarian law are not respected during conflict, civilians are affected in areas that are supposed to be exempt from such attacks. Nagham Awada, an ICRC aid worker, explains the tragedy of a father who was wearing a uniform stained with his daughter’s blood. #WHD2019 #WorldHumanitarianDay #documentary #RedCross #Women #ICRC #aidworkers #Iraq #migrants #refugees