August 18, 2019
Afghan Palace: Historical landmark restored on national day
One hundred years ago, the United Kingdom recognised Afghanistan's independence with the Anglo-Afghan Treaty. Now, as the country marks August the 19th as its victory day, President Ashraf Ghani is expected to inaugurate a restored historical palace. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more on its significance. #Afghanistan #AfghanIndependence #AshrafGhani
