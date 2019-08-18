Kabul Wedding Blast: Dozens of people killed in suicide bombing

It was supposed to be a day of joy. But guests celebrating a wedding in the Afghan capital have become yet more casualties in the country's conflict. Interior Ministry officials say more than 60 people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated explosives inside a wedding hall on Saturday night. Reagan Des Vignes reports on what's become the deadliest attack in Kabul this year. #KabulWeddingBlast #Afghanistan #Kabul