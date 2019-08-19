August 19, 2019
WORLD
Migrant Crisis: Turkish plan aids Afghans who are forced home
Every year, Turkey deports thousands of illegal immigrants trying to make their way to Europe. The Turkish government says it realises many immigrants face desperate conditions back home, and it wants to do more than simply send them back. As TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports from Afghanistan, a new project is already in place to help. #Afghanistan #Immigrants #IllegalImmigrants
