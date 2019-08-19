WORLD
France-Russia Relations: Macron to host Putin, Ukraine on agenda
On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron will host Russian President Vladimir Putin at his summer residence in the south of France. The ongoing fighting in Ukraine is expected to be at the top of their agenda, following appeals by Kiev for peace talks. Russia's backing of separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine and its disputed annexation of Crimea damaged relations with the West, and have resulted in sanctions on Moscow. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has the details. #PutinInFrance #Putin #Macron
August 19, 2019
