Unique Artists | Showcase Specials

In this special episode of Showcase; 'Helmet Head' of Henry Moore 00:10 Surrealist Wonderlands of Jim McKenzie 04:31 The art of Hassan el-Shark 06:41 Sevan Bıçakçı: A Star Jeweller 09:03 Kinetic sculptures of Casey Curran 15:56 The Art of Gil Bruvel 17:52 Pieter Bruegel the Elder 20:49 #JimMcKenzie #HenryMoore #SevanBicakci