Rashida Tlaib's 'sitty' has some words for Donald Trump

00:58 -Rashida Tlaib was due to go to Palestine to see her grandmother. Israel banned her then said she could go with conditions, conditions Ms. Tlaib rejected 08:26 -A funeral for a glacier in Iceland. Killed by the warming climate 11:45 -Tropical fish found swimming off Canada 14:11 -Lazy wallaby in Australia #NewsFeed #MyPalestinianSitty #BoycottMulan