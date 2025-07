Here's why #MyPalestinianSitty is trending on social media

People on social media are using #MyPalestinianSitty to share memories of their grandmothers after US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib had to cancel plans to visit her grandmother in the occupied West Bank because of "oppressive" travel conditions set by Israel. #MyPalestinianSitty #RashidaTlaibIsrael #IsraelRashidaTlaib