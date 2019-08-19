LIFE COACHING: Is It The New Norm?

From career advice to managing our homes -- we seem to be hiring a life coach for everything these days. Surely it's time to "just get on with it." Joining us at the Roundtable are Michele Attias, Life Coach, International Speaker & Author of 'Look Inside: Stop Seeking Start Living; Tristan Lee, 'The Gorgeousness Coach' - a health and wellness expert and Mamta Saha, International Business Psychologist. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.