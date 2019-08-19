BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
African leaders call for lifting of Zimbabwe sanctions | Money Talks
Leaders of 16 southern African nations have urged the United States and the European Union to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe, saying they've not only hindered growth in the country, but also in the region. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa attended the Southern African Development Community meeting in Tanzania over the weekend, as anti-government protests back home turned violent. As Laila Humairah reports, protesters are blaming Mnangagwa's policies for the economic crisis. Derek Matyszak joined us in Harare. He's a senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies. #Zimbabwe #EconomicSanctions #Poverty
African leaders call for lifting of Zimbabwe sanctions | Money Talks
August 19, 2019
Explore
Syria seeks EU support to contain raging wildfires in Latakia
Thousands join peace march to honour Srebrenica genocide victims
Disarming terror group PKK will bring massive economic gains to region: Turkish finance minister
Türkiye receives Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza for treatment
Armed gang kills at least 40 in Nigeria 'revenge' attack
Excavations at Türkiye's ancient Troy aim to uncover artefacts tied to legendary Trojan War
Trump tests India’s trade, security, and regional strategy
By Quratulain Rehbar
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Millions suffer as extreme heat grips the globe
Germany claims China targeted plane with laser over Red Sea
Suspect in shooting of Slovak PM Fico faces terrorism charges in trial
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soliders
First malaria drug for babies and children gets approval
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us