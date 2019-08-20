WORLD
The 34.000 Pillows Project
Imagine the government demanding the police department arrest and detain a specific number of people in jail every night. That is exactly what the United States Congress asked officials at its Immigration and Customs Enforcement department to do, a decade ago. Their decree called for filling 34.000 beds in 250 facilities across the country every night. The policy known as "detention bed mandate" shocked Chicago based artist-duo Diaz Lewis. Alejandro Figueredo Diaz-Perera, Diaz Lewis & Cara Megan Lewis, Diaz Lewis 01:07 #34000Pillows #DiazLewis #Migration
August 20, 2019
