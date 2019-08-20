When Zeynab met Zeynab

Two women from Iraq, both called Zeynab, suffered similar injuries during the Iraq war. When they met through the International Committee of the Red Cross, together they found a way to break the circle of shame and misery and found new hope and confidence. Watch the full documentary here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SATmEfumG5w #WHD2019 #WorldHumanitarianDay #documentary #Red Cross #Women #ICRC #aid workers #Iraq