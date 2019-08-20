August 20, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
When Zeynab met Zeynab
Two women from Iraq, both called Zeynab, suffered similar injuries during the Iraq war. When they met through the International Committee of the Red Cross, together they found a way to break the circle of shame and misery and found new hope and confidence. Watch the full documentary here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SATmEfumG5w #WHD2019 #WorldHumanitarianDay #documentary #Red Cross #Women #ICRC #aid workers #Iraq
When Zeynab met Zeynab
Explore