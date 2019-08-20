BIZTECH
Italian PM quits to avoid no-confidence vote | Money Talks
Italy's right-wing coalition government has collapsed. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has handed in his resignation, after just 14 months on the job. His time in office has been plagued by bickering in the ruling coalition between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the anti-immigration League Party. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, there's a lot at stake for one of Europe's largest economies. For more, we spoke to Emanuele Bracco in Milan. He's a senior lecturer in economics at Lancaster University in the UK, and an associate professor of economics at the University of Verona. #Conte #NoConfidenceVote #Italy
August 20, 2019
