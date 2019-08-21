Mirsad Purivatra

Showcase continues its coverage from this year's Sarajevo film festival. Arts reporter Alican Pamir sits down with founder and director Mirsad Purivatra. A highly respected name in the global cinema community, Purivatra has drawn the silver screen's major players to the region beginning in the 1990s when Sarajevo was a city in ruins following years of civil war. His efforts have become a testament to the power of art to shape the future, without forgetting the past. #MirsadPurivatra #SarajevoFilmFestival #Cinema