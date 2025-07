Facebook forgetting tool. Progress or PR? – Newsfeed

00:53 - Facebook launches a new setting which allow you to delete the cookies it places on your data across the internet 04:32 - Matrix coming back for a 4th movie 04:52 - Spiderman movies on hold after beef between Sony and Disney 12:43 - Turkey’s Winne the Pooh! Koca Oglan (the big boy) #Newsfeed #Facebook #ESports