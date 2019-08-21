Barack Obama's Netflix film set for release | Money Talks

President Trump says his tax cuts have brought US businesses back from the brink and boosted investment in the auto industry. But a new Netflix documentary - backed by former president Barack Obama - is telling a different story. 'American Factory' follows the lives of blue-collar workers in Ohio, reeling from a massive factory closure, but struggling to cope under their new Chinese employers. While the film doesn't mention the president or his policies, its message is clear. #BarackObama #Netflix #AmericanFactory