Disney and Sony battle threatens Spiderman | Money Talks

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' has become the highest-grossing film in Sony's history. But with great success, sometimes come great differences especially over how to split the money. That's what's led Sony to end its partnership with Marvel Studios. And it could keep the web-slinger out of the most iconic superhero movie franchise of all time. #SpiderMan #MarvelStudios #Disney #Sony