Boris Johnson seeks new deal from EU leaders | Money Talks
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has embarked on a charm offensive to persuade Europe's most powerful leaders to return to the Brexit negotiating table. He wants to replace the terms of the deal that's been agreed with the European Union, namely scrapping the so-called Irish backstop designed to prevent a hard border between the two Irelands. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, Johnson's trip may end in disappointment. For more we spoke to Vicky Pryce, board member of the Centre for Economics and Business Research. She joined us from the French city of Bergerac. #Brexit #EU #IrishBackstop
August 21, 2019
