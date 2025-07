Gamescom 2019 in Germany | Adnan Haskovic | Keith Haring

In this episode of Showcase; Keith Haring at Tate Liverpool 01:01 Adnan Haskovic One on One 06:25 Akram Khan 13:23 Gamescom 2019 in Germany 17:15 Onat Hekimoglu, Director of Harold Halibut: A Handmade Adventure Game 19:36 World's Largest One-piece Mosaic at Hatay Archaeology Museum 23:44 #AdnanHaskovic #AkramKhan #KeithHaring