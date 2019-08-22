Johnson says we want a deal but EU must compromise

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told German Chancellor, Angela Merkel he wants a quick Brexit deal. Johnson's in Berlin to persuade a renegotiation of the deal, which was agreed to by his predecessor Theresa May. Her agreement has already been rejected three times by Britain's parliament. Johnson is threatening to pull the UK out of the EU without a deal on October 31st unless a controversial part of it, called the Irish Backstop, is dropped.