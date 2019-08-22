EBOLA: What does it take to find a cure?

A breakthrough in the fight against Ebola, as two new Ebola treatments are looking so promising, they're being tested on patients in the Democratic Republic of Congo -- where the current outbreak is the second-deadliest ever. One medical official announced this month - "We can no longer say Ebola is NOT curable." Joining us at the Roundtable is Daniel Bausch, Director, UK Public Health Rapid Support Team who frequently works in Ebola affected areas; Derek Gatherer, from the Biomedical and Life Sciences department at Lancaster University; Robbie McIntyre Save the Children, Global media manager and Francine Mukwaya Human Rights activist.