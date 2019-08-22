The lungs of the earth on fire – Newsfeed

00:55 - The Amazon is burning and the fires are the worse they have been in years. And the countries President is blaming NGO’s for starting them with no evidence 05:48 - Trump gives a particularly unhinged performance when speaking to journalists 08:16 - Rohingya’s telling their stories through social media 13:47 - Rabbit or bird? The internet discusses #Newsfeed #PrayForAmazonia #DisloyalToTrump