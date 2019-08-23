WORLD
Sarajevo Film Festival 2019
Showcase continues its coverage from the 25th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival. This time, looking at how it's helping shape the country's film industry. Of course, the festival attracts cinephiles from around the world. But it is also a crucial meeting place for newbie filmmakers as well as seasoned industry players. And it is the event's ability to create this international dialogue that has become a gamechanger for the Balkan film industry. Showcase's Alican Pamir was on location to hear firsthand what they had to say. #SarajevoFilmFestival #Bosnia #Cinema
August 23, 2019
