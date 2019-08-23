Brexit Battle: British, French leaders meet in Paris

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is still trying to persuade EU leaders to re-open negotiations over the Brexit deal. Over the last two days he's had meetings with the leaders of Germany and France. At the centre of those discussions was the Irish Backstop - that's the plan to protect the Irish peace process and the EU's single market after the UK leaves. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.