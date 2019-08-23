August 23, 2019
Palestine Navigation App: New app helps drivers avoid Israeli checkpoints
In 1967, Israel captured and occupied the West Bank. Ever since then, Palestinians who live there have faced a maze of restrictions that limit their use of roads. But now a new navigation app is helping drivers get through Israeli military checkpoints and avoid other restricted areas. Sarah Balter explains. #Palestine #OccupiedWestBank #Israel
