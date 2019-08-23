Giraffe protections: Trade in giraffes to be regulated

The world's tallest mammals have now been given greater protection from unregulated trade. Giraffes are often targeted for their meat, and their body parts used for jewellery and bracelets. 106 countries have now voted in favour of regulating the trade in giraffe, but as Yashini Padayachee reports at least 21 countries were against the move. #Giraffe #AnimalTrade #EndangeredSpecies