August 23, 2019
Indonesia Protest: Internet blocked in West Papua over unrest
Indonesia has cut off the internet in its West Papua and Papua provinces in order to stop widespread protests. Demonstrations have brought several cities to a standstill this week. The unrest appears to have been triggered by fighting between young Papuan people and police in Java over the weekend. Philip Owira has more. #WestPapua #Indonesia #Protest
