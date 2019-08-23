WORLD
Higher Education for Refugees
When people are forced to flee violence to another country, getting an education often becomes a lower priority than simply surviving. It's a situation that can lead to a lost generation. A generation that lacks the skills to earn a living either in their adopted country or their own homelands. And it's a problem the United Nations has warned about. It says that only one percent of refugees worldwide has access to higher education. But hidden in those numbers has been one outlier. Guests Ayselin Yildiz UNESCO Chairholder on International Immigration Maissam Nimer Researcher at Sabanci University
August 23, 2019
