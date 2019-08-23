Sudan’s New Chapter? | Higher Education for Refugees

After months of deadly protests that resulted in the removal of longtime leader Omar al-Bashir, Sudan has gotten closer to a civilian government. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu travelled to Khartoum where he attended the signing ceremony of a power sharing agreement. He promised to continue Turkish support. Plus, playing host to the largest refugee population in the world, we look at how Turkey was able to integrate so many refugees into its education system and what challenges lie ahead.